Lisa Rinna is leaving ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Lisa Rinna has left the building.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is leaving the reality series after eight seasons of drama

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna, told People. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Rinna’s contract had expired at the end of last season. She joined the show in the fifth season in 2014.

Rinna, who lost her mom in November 2021, blamed her grief over the death for many of her fights with castmates.

“I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you.”

Her feud with co-star Kathy Hilton resulted in a battle of words at the reunion last season. Fans of the franchise turned on Rinna, with loud boos erupting from the crowd at her when she walked on stage at BravoCon 2022.

Her most infamous onscreen fight came in 2015, when Rinna threw wine and then smashed a wine glass at then co-star Kim Richards, when Richards attempted to talk about Rinna’s actor husband, Harry Hamlin.

