UN to vote on aid deliveries to Syria’s rebel-held northwest

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is set to vote Monday on a resolution that would continue humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria’s rebel-held northwest from Turkey for another six months. All eyes are on Russia, which has succeeded in reducing cross-border assistance in recent years, and aims to eliminate it. Several council diplomats say they expect Russia to abstain. But there is uncertainty about the vote. Last month, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a report that millions of Syrians may not survive the winter if cross-border aid deliveries stop.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.