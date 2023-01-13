Iran executes dual British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari

By Sahar Akbarzai and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Alireza Akbari, a dual British-Iranian citizen and former Iranian official, has been executed, the Iranian judiciary-affiliated outlet Mizan reported on Saturday.

Akbari’s death sentence was announced just days ago, on January 11, after he was convicted of spying for the United Kingdom.

According to the allegations published in Mizan on Wednesday, Akbari had been arrested “some time ago” for “spying against this country”.

“On this basis and after filing an indictment against the accused, the file was referred to court and hearings were held in the presence of the accused’s lawyer and based on the valid documents in this person’s file, he was sentenced to death for spying for the UK.”

Akbari previously served as Iran’s deputy defense minister and was the head of the Strategic Research Institute, as well as a member of the military organization that implemented the United Nations resolution that ended the Iran-Iraq war, according to Iranian pro-reform outlet Shargh Daily.

The BBC reported Akbari was arrested in 2019 and that he served under Iranian President Mohammad Khatami, a reformist who was in office from 1997 to 2005.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

