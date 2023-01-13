Mega Millions drawing offers another chance at giant prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot were drawn and now all hopeful players can do is wait until word of a possible winner. The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. It usually takes hours after the drawing for Mega Millions officials to determine whether there is a jackpot winner. The $1.35 billion prize would be for a winner who chooses an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always choose to take the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $724.6 million. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history and has grown so large because there have been 25 straight draws without a winner.

