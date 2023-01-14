Skip to Content
Belo leads Montana State over Weber State 67-52

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jubrile Belo had 17 points and 12 reboundsin Montana State’s 67-52 victory over Weber State on Saturday night.

Raequan Battle scored 12 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 4 from distance) for the Bobcats (12-7, 5-1 Big Sky Conference). Darius Brown II finished with nine points. eights assists and three steals.

The Wildcats (8-10, 3-2) were led in scoring by Steven Verplancken Jr., who finished with 16 points. Dillon Jones added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Montana State’s next game is Monday against Idaho on the road, and Weber State hosts Portland State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

