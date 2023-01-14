Skip to Content
Grant directs Sam Houston to 78-53 victory over Utah Tech

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Qua Grant scored 15 points to help Sam Houston defeat Utah Tech 78-53 on Saturday night.

Grant added five assists and three steals for the Bearkats (13-5, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Lamar Wilkerson scored 13 on 6-of-9 shooting. Donte Powers scored 10.

Frank Staine led the way for the Trailblazers (9-9, 1-4) with 10 points. Tanner Christensen and Noa Gonsalves both scored eight.

NEXT UP

Sam Houston next plays Thursday against SFA at home, and Utah Tech will visit Grand Canyon on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

