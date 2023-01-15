Fremont County man’s leg amputated after farming accident

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-On Friday evening, dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho. Fremont County Sheriff Deputies responded and located a 25-year-old male from Arizona, laying on the ground next to the silo. His left leg had been amputated from the accident just below the hip. The patient was awake and conscious on first responder arrival. A tourniquet was put in place. Madison county ALS arrived on scene and took over patient care. South Fremont Fire arrived on scene to assist as well. The patient was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via Madison paramedics. Names are not being released for patient and family privacy during this difficult time.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.