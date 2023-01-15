Want to become a law enforcement officer?

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is looking for new, dedicated recruits to join their team.

Right now, they have jail, patrol and other positions available or that will be becoming available soon.

Some qualifications to become an officer include a high school diploma or GED, a U.S. citizen and completion and passing of a background check and physical test.

With our growing community, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office recognizes the importance of protecting and serving the area.

They're eager to find the right people to help them achieve that, whether new recruits are just starting off in the career or those needing a change of pace.

Officers are allowing people interested to schedule a ride-a-long, take a tour of the office and have a chance to meet some of the team before making a decision.

Those interested in becoming an officer can head to their website for more information and an application.