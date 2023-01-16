Germany’s defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism

BERLIN (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following persistent criticism of her handling of military modernization programs and the country’s arms deliveries to Ukraine. Lambrecht said in a statement Monday that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. She said that “months of media focus on my person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany’s security policy. Lambrecht said that “the valuable work of the soldiers and many people in my department must stand in the foreground.” The 57-year-old has been defense minister since Olaf Scholz became chancellor in December 2021. Scholz described her last month as “a first-class defense minister.” There was no immediate word on a possible replacement.

By GEIR MOULSON and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.