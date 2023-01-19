P&G ups sales outlook but higher costs hit 2Q profits

NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of Crest toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper, raised its full-year sales outlook though it cautioned that higher commodity prices continue to squeeze profits. The upgraded outlook issued Thursday came as the Cincinnati-based company reported lower fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales from a year ago, though the results beat Wall Street expectations. Like many consumer product makers, P&G has been forced to raise prices on its wide array of products to offset higher costs in transportation, labor and other areas. In the latest quarter, P&G said it had to hike prices by 10%, and it will continue to raise prices where necessary. Still, shoppers have remained fairly resilient to buying essentials.

