5 Memphis officers fired after death of man who was hospitalized after his arrest

By Steve Almasy, CNN

The Memphis Police Department has terminated five police officers in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, who passed away in a hospital after being arrested by police earlier this month, according to a post from the department’s verified Twitter account.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

