Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement. That’s created backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry. Some U.S. and Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of deliberately slowing down inspections, which a Russian official denied. According to figures that the operation’s Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul provided to The Associated Press, average daily inspections of ships both heading to and leaving Ukraine hit a peak rate of 10.6 in October. Since then, it’s been downhill, with 5.3 so far in January.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.