Canada court rejects appeal of Rogers takeover of Shaw

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed an attempt by the Competition Bureau to overturn a key approval of Rogers Communications Inc.’s takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. Court of Appeal Justice David Stratas said the arguments presented by the bureau don’t meet the threshold of a palpable and overring error going to the core of the case that would be required to overturn the decision by the Competition Tribunal to approve the CDN$26 billion (US$19.44 billion) deal. Stratas delivered his decision from the bench before the companies involved had given their response.

