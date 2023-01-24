Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chris Hipkins has been sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister, following the unexpected resignation last week of Jacinda Ardern. The 44-year-old Hipkins has promised a back-to-basics approach focusing on the economy and what he described as the “pandemic of inflation.” He will have less than nine months before contesting a tough general election, with opinion polls indicating his Labour Party is trailing its conservative opposition. New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro officiated over the swearing in ceremony after earlier accepting Ardern’s resignation.

