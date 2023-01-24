Jamaica: FBI to help probe massive fraud case targeting Bolt

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jamaica’s government has turned to the FBI for help as it investigates a massive fraud case involving a private investment firm where $12.7 million belonging to renowned sprinter Usain Bolt has gone missing. Attorneys for the star athlete say his account now has just $12,000 in it. They’ve given the investment firm until Friday to return the money before going to court. The fraud also ensnared elderly clients and government agencies, and because they were given false account balances, authorities don’t yet know how much was stolen. Finance Minister Nigel Clarke said Monday that the investigation into Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Limited is just starting.

