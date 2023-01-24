Turkey condemns Quran protest in the Netherlands

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign ministry says it has summoned the Dutch ambassador following a demonstration targeting Islam’s holy book, days after a similar protest in Sweden tensed relations. Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands, on Sunday tore pages out of a copy of the Quran near the Dutch parliament and stomped on the pages. Police looked on but did not intervene. Relations between Turkey and the Netherlands were shattered in 2017 when Dutch authorities barred Turkish officials from campaigning for a referendum among the Turkish diaspora there. Turkey’s president upped the ante by comparing the Dutch to Nazis, and ambassadors were withdrawn.

