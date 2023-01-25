Panama awaits return of ex-president’s sons in bribery case

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Two sons of former Panama President Ricardo Martinelli are expected back in Panama after completing prison sentences in the United States for laundering millions of dollars in bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares and Ricardo Martinelli Linares were scheduled to arrive Wednesday evening. That’s according to an official in the National Immigration Service who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Expectations were running high for the brothers’ return because they will be among 36 people going on trial in August for the Odebrecht scandal. They are accused of laundering millions of dollars in bribes paid by Odebrecht during their father’s administration.

