Tyson heir and CFO settles trespassing, intoxication charges

Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson __ a great-grandson of the company’s founder __ has settled public intoxication and criminal trespassing charges filed against him. Tyson pleaded guilty to both misdemeanors in a district court in Fayetteville, Arkansas, this week. He also agreed to pay $300 in fines and $140 in court fees. Tyson entered a stranger’s home and fell asleep on her bed in November. He later sent a companywide email apologizing and saying he was getting counseling for alcohol abuse. In December Tyson’s board said it had conducted a review and continued to support Tyson.

