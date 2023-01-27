Third Trader Joe’s store votes to unionize

A Trader Joe’s store in Louisville, Kentucky, has voted to unionize. The National Labor Relations Board says workers at the store voted 48-36 in favor of the union on Thursday evening. The store will now join two other unionized Trader Joe’s stores that have already begun bargaining for a contract with the grocer. Trader Joe’s stores in Massachusetts and Minnesota were the first to unionize last summer. Workers say they’re seeking higher pay, better benefits and safer working conditions. Trader Joe’s didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday.

