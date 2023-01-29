Idaho Transportation Department reports road closures

DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Transportation department has announced that multiple highways across the eastern Idaho region have closed due to high wind and blowing snow.

The following locations at highways across the region are as followed:

-Closure on I-15 both directions from mile marker 167 to mile marker 196 near Dubois. All lanes are closed.

-Closure on State Highway 87 is closed due to drifting snow and low visibility at mile marker 0 to mile marker 9 near Island Park.

-Closure on US Highway 20 from mile marker 362 to mile marker 406 from Ashton to the Montana Border. All lanes are closed.

-Closure on State Highway from mile marker 30 to mile marker 90 near Monteview.

-Closure on State Highway 22 from mile marker 25 to mile marker 38 in. All lanes are closed.

There is no indication when the roads will reopen.

For updated road conditions in the state visit the Idaho Transportation Department 511 website.





