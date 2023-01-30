Phoebe Dynevor reveals she will not be in Season 3 of ‘Bridgerton’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Phoebe Dynevor has confirmed that Daphne Bridgerton will not appear in Season 3 of Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

“I’m just excited to watch as a viewer,” Dynevor told Screen Rant on Saturday, after confirming her character was “sadly not in season 3.”

The door isn’t completely shut, though, with Dynevor also revealing that viewers may see Daphne again “in the future.”

CNN has reached out to Dynevor’s representatives and Netflix for further comment.

The saucy Shonda Rhimes-produced series debuted in 2020 and is based on Julia Quinn’s widely popular Regency-era book series.

“Working with someone like Shonda, who’s sort of pushing boundaries and doing exciting things, I just felt very safe and comfortable knowing that it was under her scope,” Dynevor told Harper’s Bazaar in 2021.

Dynevor starred in the first season of “Bridgerton” alongside Regé-Jean Page, who played the swoon-worthy Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset.

Season 1 followed Daphne and Simon’s romance, and while Page did not return for the second season, Dynevor appeared in a smaller role in that season as the story centered around Daphne’s brother Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) own search for love.

Season 3 will focus on breakout star Nicola Coughlan’s role as Penelope Featherington and her romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

A premiere date for Season 3 of “Bridgerton” has yet to be officially confirmed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.