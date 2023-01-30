UN chief backs democracy for Myanmar 2 years after coup

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Two years after Myanmar’s military seized power, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is voicing support for the democratic aspirations of Myanmar’s people. He also warns that the military’s planned elections amid a crackdown on civilians and political leaders “risk exacerbating instability.” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that the secretary-general strongly condemns all forms of violence in Myanmar as the crisis in the country worsens “and fuel serious regional implications.” The army seized power on Feb. 1, 2021, from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, arresting her and top members of her governing National League for Democracy party, which had won a landslide victory for a second term in a November 2020 general election.

