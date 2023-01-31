Rain pounds northern New Zealand; further flooding expected

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Auckland is preparing for another round of flooding while rain batters northern New Zealand’s Northland region, which declared an emergency Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of the deluge. A state of emergency was already in place for Auckland, which saw deadly record rainfall Friday. Officials had closed schools for the week and were asking people to work from home if possible as the nation’s largest city braced for more flooding. On Friday, the amount of rain that would typically fall during an entire summer hit in a single day, killing four. Rainfall that began Tuesday afternoon was expected to get heavier overnight, and officials are anticipating more landslides and flooding.

