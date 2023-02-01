Adani scraps $2.5B share sale after fraud claims hit stock

NEW DELHI (AP) — Embattled Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has called off his flagship company’s sale of $2.5 billion shares. The decision late Wednesday followed the loss of billions of dollars in market value in the sprawling conglomerate after a U.S.-based short-selling firm, Hindenburg Research, accused the Adani Group of “brazen” stock market manipulation and accounting fraud, among other financial abuses. The Adani Group said in a statement that it wasn’t going ahead with the share sale because of a volatile market and an “unprecedented situation.” The Adani Group said it will return the proceeds from the offering, which was sold out as of Tuesday. Hindenburg has a track record of sending stock prices of its targets tumbling.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.