Apple embraces potential of sports streaming with MLS deal
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has kicked off a 10-year partnership with Major League Soccer with the launch of Season Pass on Apple TV+. The Apple launch comes after a transformative year for sports and streaming services. The NFL further embraced streaming last year as Prime Video carried “Thursday Night Football” and Major League Baseball partnered with Apple TV and Peacock to stream games. The NFL also reached an agreement with Google’s YouTube TV to carry the “Sunday Ticket” package beginning next season. Tech companies and broadcast outlets likewise see the value of live sports programming.