Advocates: Black cops not exempt from anti-Black policing

NEW YORK (AP) — The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis stands apart from some other police killings because the young Black man was beaten by Black officers. But the fact that Black officers killed a Black man didn’t remove racism from the situation. If anything, say reform advocates, it showed that a police culture of racial bias and dehumanization is pervasive enough to spread in all directions. That includes minority officers whose presence in law enforcement is often touted as proof of reform efforts. The officers were fired and charged with second-degree murder in the horrifying Jan. 7 beating that was caught on video. Nichols died in a hospital bed three days later.

