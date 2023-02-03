Super Bowl prop betting increasing in popularity
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Super Bowl draws a larger portion of casual bettors than other American sporting events. The numerous proposition options available underscore how the game’s mass appeal goes well beyond professional gamblers and hardcore fans. Sportsbooks have taken advantage of the increasing popularity of prop bets. Those bets could range anywhere from whether there will be a safety to whether the Chiefs or Eagles will score more points than LeBron James or Steph Curry when their teams meet the day before the Super Bowl. This year’s Super Bowl is Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.