Chinese spy balloon shot down over Atlantic Ocean

NATIONAL NEWS (KIFI)-The Chinese surveillance balloon seen traveling across the US this week has been shot down in U.S. airspace, according to a senior U.S. official.



It is expected to land in the Atlantic Ocean, the official said, adding that airspace will be reopened once it's in the water.

The balloon was first seen in Montana airspace on Tuesday.

The FAA grounded flights in the Carolinas and nearby areas on Saturday to allow U.S. fighter jets clear access to shoot down the balloon. The FAA authorized flights near the Atlantic coast to resume.

President Biden said in a statement that he authorized the balloon strike on Wednesday, but the Pentagon advised to wait until it was in a safer place that wouldn't put anyone on the ground at risk.