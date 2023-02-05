Biden’s State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his second State of the Union address on Tuesday to remind Americans of how their lives have been improved over his first two years in office, as he tries to navigate the tricky politics of a newly divided Washington. Rather than laying out major new policy proposals, Biden was expected to devote much of his speech to highlighting his efforts over the past two years to create jobs, fight inflation and improve the nation’s infrastructure. The speech comes at a time of pessimism in the country and as Biden seeks to hone his pitch to voters ahead of his expected announcement in the coming months that he will seek reelection in 2024.

By ZEKE MILLER and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.