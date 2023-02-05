EU migration impasse leaves many refugees out in the cold

BRUSSELS (AP) — Many refugees and asylum-seekers are literally left out in the cold for months as the European Union fails to get its migration system working properly. And most talk is about building fences and repatriation instead of working to improve a warm embrace for people fleeing nations like Afghanistan where the Taliban has taken over. It leaves an Afghan army captain like Shinwari despondent as he is counting the days out in a flimsy tent in the rain and often freezing nights of Brussels. He hopes to get asylum since he is convinced the Taliban will kill him if he is ever to go home to his family.

By RAF CASERT and AHMAD SEIR Associated Press

