Israeli military: Several Palestinian gunmen killed in raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says several Palestinian gunmen have been killed in a gun battle that broke out in a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank. The military said it was conducting a raid on Monday meant to arrest suspects allegedly involved in a botched attack on Israelis. The Palestinian Health Ministry did not immediately confirm the deaths, saying only that three were injured, one of them critically. The violence comes amid one of the most deadly periods in recent years in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and in the first weeks of Israel’s new government, it’s most right-wing ever, which has promised to take a tough stance against the Palestinians.

