Ukraine: 5 injured in rocket attacks on 2nd-largest city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say five people have been injured in Russian rocket attacks in the central area of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said Sunday four people were injured when a Russian S-300 missile fell near an apartment block and another was hurt when a missile hit a higher-education building. Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, one of four regions that Russia illegally annexed even though its forces do not fully control the region. Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said five civilians were wounded in rocket attacks during the night in the city of Druzhkivka and that the town of Avdiivka and its outskirts were also fired on.

