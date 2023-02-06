Haiti appoints council amid push to hold general elections

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s prime minister has formally appointed a transition council charged with ensuring that long-awaited general elections are held in a country with no democratically elected institutions. Many doubt the creation of the council will help the government hold elections this year as envisioned. But Prime Minister Ariel Henry said Monday that it was a significant step toward that goal and that it marked the beginning of the end of the dysfunction of Haiti’s democratic institutions. Haiti has failed to hold elections since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Henry assumed power shortly afterward and promised that his administration would do so.

