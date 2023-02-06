Palestinians: Teen killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says that Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager in an army raid in the occupied West Bank. The ministry said on Tuesday that 17-year-old Hamza al-Ashqar died of a gunshot wound to the head in Nablus, but provided no additional details about the incident. The Israeli military said it carried out raids across the West Bank, including in the city of Nablus. It said that its troops came under attack there, and that soldiers fired at an armed Palestinian who shot at them. He was the latest casualty in what is already one of the most violent periods in the West Bank in recent years. Since the start of this year, 42 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.