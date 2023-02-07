Tickets for Beyoncé’s 1st concert of world tour sell out

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tickets for the first concert of Beyoncé’s upcoming “Renaissance” world tour have sold out. Concert management group Live Nation said a second concert in Stockholm was added because of the high demand. The tour starts in Sweden’s capital on May 10 and is scheduled to include stops in London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and multiple U.S. cities before wrapping up IN new Orleans on Sept. 27. No details were given on how quickly the R&B superstar’s fans snapped up all the tickets for her first Stockholm show on Tuesday. Beyoncé will perform it and the just-added second show at the Friends Arena, a multi-purpose stadium with a concert audience capacity of 65,000.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.