Iran marks anniversary of Islamic Revolution amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is celebrating the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution amid nationwide anti-government protests and heightened tensions with the West. Thousands of Iranians marched Saturday through major streets and squares decorated with flags, balloons and placards with revolutionary and religious slogans. The military put on display its Emad and Sejjil ballistic missiles and cruise missiles as well as its Shahed-136 and Mohajer drones. Protesters began pouring into the streets in September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the country’s morality police. Those demonstrations, initially focused on Iran’s mandatory headscarf, or hijab, soon morphed into calls for a new revolution.

