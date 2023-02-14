Ohio town takes resident questions on derailment, chemicals

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio village upended by a train derailment and the intentional burning of some hazardous chemicals on board has invited residents to a town hall meeting Wednesday evening to discuss lingering questions. And there are still plenty — about the huge plumes of smoke, persisting odors, reports of sick animals and contaminated water, the cleanup. Even as school resumes and trains roll by again, things aren’t the same in East Palestine. Officials are assuring people the air is safe and it’s OK to return, with some precautions. Rail operator Norfolk Southern says it’s offering financial help the community of some 4,700 people while continuing remediation work.

