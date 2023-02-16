North Carolina family seeks charges in police stun gun death

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The family of a Black man who died after police officers in North Carolina repeatedly used stun guns on him is calling for officials to fire and charge the officers involved. Darryl Williams died Jan. 17 after the confrontation and can be heard on video telling police he had heart problems. Raleigh police say Williams died after being confronted and handcuffed by officers. They say he was stunned three times as police tried to take him into custody. Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Williams family, said Thursday that Williams died at the hands of “the very people who were supposed to protect and serve him.”

