Prosecution, defense get wins with Alex Murdaugh lead agent

A crime scene expert has testified about where the shots were fired at the wife and son of Alex Murdaugh and in what order at his double murder trial. Kenny Kinsey’s testimony Thursday mostly matched evidence presented by several other witnesses about what happened that night. Kinsey did tell jurors that a mark on the thigh of Murdaugh’s wife appeared to be a tread from a golf cart tire that she fell on after she was shot on the family’s property. Defense lawyers had asked several witnesses about the blemish and whether it could be a mark from a shoe.

