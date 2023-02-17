Xtreme International Ice Racing makes its first trip to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Ice racing hits the Mountain America Center ice for the first time Friday night in Xtreme International Ice Racing's first trip to Idaho Falls.

The sport features both two-wheel and four-wheel bikes with no brakes that can go 0-60 miles per hour in three seconds. The bikes use kold kutter screws on the tires to grip the ice and gain traction.

Hero Arena is sold out for this event, gates open at 6:00 p.m., and the racing begins at 7:00 p.m.