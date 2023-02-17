Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 10:15 AM
Published 10:17 AM

Xtreme International Ice Racing makes its first trip to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Ice racing hits the Mountain America Center ice for the first time Friday night in Xtreme International Ice Racing's first trip to Idaho Falls.

The sport features both two-wheel and four-wheel bikes with no brakes that can go 0-60 miles per hour in three seconds. The bikes use kold kutter screws on the tires to grip the ice and gain traction.

Hero Arena is sold out for this event, gates open at 6:00 p.m., and the racing begins at 7:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content