Allison Holker thanks supporters in first video message since the death of her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Allison Holker, the widow of late professional dancer and producer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, shared a message of gratitude on Saturday in her first video appearance on social media since his death.

Boss, the DJ for “Ellen DeGeneres Show” and dancer who rose to fame on “So You Think You Can Dance,” died by suicide in December. He was 40.

“I just want to say thank you for all the love and support that you guys have sent to me and my family at this time. It has been very challenging and emotional,” Holker, a professional dancer and television host, said in a video shared on Instagram.

“But you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life.”

Boss and Holker shared three children who often danced with them in family videos posted on social media. The pair met as all-star dancers on Season 7 of “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2010. Boss later went on to become a DJ and producer on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“He was someone that was just beautiful and he lived his life from love and he made you feel a certain way,” Holker said. “My family and I always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people, joy to people’s homes from dance or love.”

“That’s not going to change for us. It’s going to feel a little bit different, but we know that that’s our purpose and we’ll still do that,” she added.

Holker concluded her video with a request to honor her husband’s memory by choosing kindness.

“I hope that we can remember the feeling he gave us and remember that we can still move from there, we can still move and choose love and we can still choose grace and we can still choose kindness,” she said.

