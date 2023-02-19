High-risk volcano search for Philippine plane with 4 onboard

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine aviation officials say they are investigating whether the wreckage of a small plane spotted near the crater of a restive volcano is that of a Cessna aircraft, which went missing over the weekend with four people on board. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the Cessna 340 took off Saturday from Albay province with two Filipino pilots and two Australian passengers. It has not been heard from since then. Albay officials said Sunday that authorities spotted the suspected wreckage scattered near the crater on Mayon Volcano. The government’s civil aviation authority experts would have to examine the wreckage to determine if it was the missing Cessna plane. They must be closely monitored as Mayon is one of the country’s 24 active volcanoes.

