Megan Fox criticizes ‘baseless’ rumors about relationship in return to Instagram

Megan Fox returned to Instagram on Sunday to address rumors about her relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” Fox’s Instagram post read. “That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMs, AI boys or succubus demons.”

Fox and Kelly announced their engagement in January 2022.

The actress drew the attention of tabloids last week after she deactivated her Instagram account.

The move prompted speculation that Fox’s actions — including a February 12 photo and caption that referenced Beyoncé’s biting ballad about suspected infidelity “Pray You Catch Me” — was related to her relationship with Kelly.

Fox dismissed the rumors as “random baseless news stories” in her statement this weekend, and asked that those reading to leave “innocent people alone now.”

Kelly has not addressed the situation.

Both are next set to make guest appearances on the upcoming third season of the FX series, “Dave.”

