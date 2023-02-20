Deaths from jihadi attack on Burkina Faso army rise to 51

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s military says the death toll from a jihadi attack on a Burkina Faso army unit in the north of the country last week has risen to 51, after 43 new bodies were found. The military unit was ambushed in the Sahel region’s Oudalan province, between the towns of Deou and Oursi. The Burkinabe military said Monday that reinforcements have been sent to the area and an unspecified number of wounded have been taken to hospital. The West African nation has been wracked for seven years by violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, which has killed thousands, displaced nearly 2 million people and caused a humanitarian crisis.

