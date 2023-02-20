New earthquake causes further devastation in Turkey, Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck parts of Turkey and Syria that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed around 45,000 people. Officials said more buildings collapsed, trapping occupants, and several people were injured in both countries, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities. Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Defne, in Turkey’s Hatay province, one the worst-hit regions in the magnitude 7.8 quake that struck on Feb. 6. It was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and as far away as Egypt, and was followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 temblor.

