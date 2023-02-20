UN Council OKs watered-down statement on Israel settlements

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a watered-down statement strongly opposing Israel’s continued construction and expansion of settlements. The council’s agreement Monday followed high-stakes negotiations by the Biden administration that succeeded in derailing a legally binding resolution that would have condemned and demanded a halt to Israeli settlement activity. The Palestinian-backed draft resolution was the subject of frantic talks by senior Biden administration officials with Palestinian, Israeli and United Arab Emirates leaders. The discussions culminated in a deal Sunday to forego a resolution in favor of a weaker presidential statement is not legally binding, according to multiple diplomats familiar with the situation

