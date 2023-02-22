N Korea calls UN chief’s remarks on missile test ‘unfair’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has accused U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of “an extremely unfair and imbalanced attitude,” as it lambasted him for condemning its recent missile test but ignoring alleged U.S. hostility against the North. Guterres earlier strongly condemned the North’s intercontinental ballistic missile test on Saturday and reiterated his call for the North to immediately desist from making any further provocations. In a statement Wednesday, Kim Son Gyong, the North’s vice foreign minister for international bodies, accused Guterres of “going on the rampage of illogical and miserable remarks, which are little different from those of U.S. State Department officials over the years.”

