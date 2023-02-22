Sheriff IDs 3 climbers killed in Washington state avalanche

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Washington state has released the identities of three climbers killed in an avalanche on a remote, jagged peak in the Cascade Mountains. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the victims were Seong Cho, a 54-year-old male Korean citizen from West Hartford, Connecticut; Jeannie Lee, a 60-year-old woman from Bayside, New York; and Yun Park, a 66-year-old man from Palisades Park, New Jersey. They were killed Sunday as they ascended a steep, snow-packed gulley on Colchuck Peak, east of Seattle. Three other members of their climbing party survived. Strong winds, heavy snow and high avalanche danger have prevented any attempt to retrieve the bodies of the victims.

