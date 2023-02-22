UK grocers limit sales of some vegetables amid shortages

LONDON (AP) — Several British supermarket chains have limited the amount of some fresh fruits and vegetables that customers can buy amid shortages blamed on bad weather in Spain and Morocco. Tesco, the U.K.’s largest grocery chain, said Wednesday that it would temporarily limit customers to buying three items each of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. It follows similar moves by rival chains Aldi and Morrisons. The empty shelves have become a political issue, with opponents of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union blaming Brexit for the shortages. But industry figures said the main culprit was bad weather hurting crop yields in Spain and Morocco, two of the U.K.’s main suppliers of fresh produce in the winter.

