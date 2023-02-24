EU: Freeing ex-senator can help Manila keep trade incentives
By JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A group of European parliamentarians says the Philippines’ chances of retaining special trading incentives, including zero tariffs for a wide array of products, will be boosted if it decides to release a long-detained opposition leader and rejoin the International Criminal Court. When asked in a news conference in Manila on Friday if the release of former Sen. Leila de Lima and a decision to rejoin the ICC could help the Philippines retain the incentives under the so-called Generalized Scheme of Preferences, or GSP Plus, they said that would be a strong indication of the Philippines’ willingness to uphold human rights that is required for the trading incentives to continue.